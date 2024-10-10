Rambus Wins Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year at 2024 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

In an era where vehicles are becoming increasingly interconnected and software-driven, cybersecurity is paramount. Rambus, a leader in high-performance chip and silicon IP that move data faster and safer, has been recognized for its groundbreaking contributions to automotive cybersecurity receiving the prestigious “Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation Of The Year” accolade at the 2024 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. This recognition highlights Rambus’ unwavering commitment to protecting automotive systems with cutting-edge security solutions.

The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, now in a fifth year, is a globally recognized program that honors excellence and innovation in automotive and transportation technology. With thousands of nominations spanning over 15 countries, the awards are a testament to the advancements driving the future of the auto industry. Categories include areas such as Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Automotive Cybersecurity, and more. Rambus winning in the Automotive Cybersecurity category reflects the company’s success in addressing one of the most critical challenges in the automotive world today: ensuring the safety and security of modern vehicles against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Specifically recognized in this year’s AutoTech Breakthrough Award is the RT-64x Root of Trust family of hardware security IP cores providing embedded Hardware Security Module (HSM) functionality for automotive applications. These fully programmable, ISO 26262 ASIL-B and ASIL-D cores, complying with ISO 21434, provide “security by design,” safeguarding against various types of hardware and software attacks. The RT-64x cores protect automotive systems from faults, tampering, and other cyber threats through a multi-layered security architecture. They create a secure foundation for the automotive supply chain, and support multi-tenant deployments enabling secure applications to have unique keys and independent access permissions, ensuring that data and functionality remain compartmentalized and secure.

Rambus is also looking to the future of cybersecurity with our Quantum Safe Cryptography capabilities. As quantum computing becomes more advanced, the threat to current encryption methods grows. Rambus solutions are designed to offer resilience against the future capabilities of quantum computers, ensuring that automotive systems remain secure in the quantum era.

Winning the “Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation Of The Year” award at the 2024 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards is not just a milestone for Rambus; it is a testament to the company’s forward-thinking approach and leadership in automotive cybersecurity. As vehicles become more complex and connected, Rambus continues to deliver the solutions that the industry needs to stay ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats. With its focus on multi-layered security, quantum-safe cryptography, and robust hardware security, we’re paving the way for a safer, more secure automotive future.