Cadence Commits to Join imec Automotive Chiplet Programme

The automotive industry stands on the cusp of a technological renaissance, ushering in an era where vehicles aren't just tools of transportation but interconnected nodes within a vast network of software-defined mobility. Central to this transformation are chiplets—miniaturized, modular components that can be mixed, matched, and scaled to create powerful, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). This blog post delves into the significance of chiplets for the automotive industry, the objectives of the imec automotive chiplet programme, and Cadence's pivotal role in this groundbreaking initiative.

Why Chiplets Are Important for the Automotive Industry

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid advancements in electrification, autonomy, and the shift from hardware to software-defined vehicles. These key transformations necessitate innovation in electronics to meet the increasing demands for data movement, processing, storage, and security. Chiplets present an attractive solution by offering a scalable architecture that can address these challenges efficiently. Here are some key reasons why chiplets are crucial for the automotive industry:

Scalability and Flexibility : Chiplets enable a modular design approach, allowing for scalable performance from Level 2 ADAS up to Level 5 full autonomy.

: Chiplets enable a modular design approach, allowing for scalable performance from Level 2 ADAS up to Level 5 full autonomy. Cost and Development Time : Reusing known-good chiplet designs from previous generations reduces R&D costs and accelerates time to market.

: Reusing known-good chiplet designs from previous generations reduces R&D costs and accelerates time to market. Enhanced Functionality : The fusion of data from multi-spectral cameras, radar, and lidar through specialized sensor chiplets enables "vision" beyond human capability, which is critical for safe autonomous driving.

: The fusion of data from multi-spectral cameras, radar, and lidar through specialized sensor chiplets enables "vision" beyond human capability, which is critical for safe autonomous driving. High Performance: Compute chiplets can provide data center-level processing and networking power, essential for the next generation of automotive applications.

What Is the imec Automotive Chiplet Programme?

