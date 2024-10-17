Delivering a Better Support Experience for IP Customers

Has this happened to you? You decide to include third-party commercial IP cores to reduce risk and time to market. You spend months defining requirements, researching available IP, evaluating vendors, then cycling through technical questions and licensing options until you finally select and license the IP core that seems best for your project. You expect to drop the IP into your design, compile, test and hit your project milestones.

But things might not go as easily as expected. Perhaps you have an issue compiling the design, or the testing results don’t make sense. So, you email the IP supplier’s help desk hoping for a quick resolution, while your development work is partially on hold until you get a satisfying answer.

All support systems initially rely on the problem being routed to the appropriate engineer to correctly interpret the issue. The “appropriate” engineer is critical, as not every engineer can properly assess a given issue in a timely manner. What happens after that person receives your issue can vary widely among IP providers.

Click here to read more ...



