Driving Innovation: Cadence's Cutting-Edge IP on TSMC's N3 Node

Staying ahead of the curve is essential to meeting customer needs. Cadence has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation, and its latest IP portfolio available on TSMC's 3nm (N3) process is no exception. Today, rapid advancements in AI/ML, hyperscale computing (HPC), and the automotive industry are driving significant changes in technology. Let's explore the impressive array of IP that Cadence offers on this advanced node.

Memory Solutions: High-Speed and Power-Efficient

Cadence's DDR5 12.8G MRDIMM IP supports the highest speed grade Gen2 MRDIMMs and features a fully hardened PHY optimized to the customer's floorplan. The LPDDR5X IP is silicon-proven at 9.6Gbps and is ideal for power-sensitive applications, offering a fully integrated memory subsystem.

Click here to read more ...



