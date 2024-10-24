In-At-Near? The NPU Style Debate - Fairy Tale Version

There are a couple of dozen NPU options on the market today. Each with competing and conflicting claims about efficiency, programmability and flexibility. One of the starkest differences among the choices is the seemingly simple question of what is the “best” choice of placement of memory relative to compute in the NPU system hierarchy.

Some NPU architecture styles rely heavily on direct or exclusive access to system DRAM, relying on the relative cost-per-bit advantages of high-volume commodity DRAM relative to other memory choices, but subject to the partitioning problem across multiple die. Other NPU choices rely heavily or exclusively on on-chip SRAM for speed and simplicity, but at high cost of silicon area and lack of flexibility. Still others employ novel new memory types (MRAM) or novel analog circuitry structures, both of which lack proven, widely-used manufacturing track records. In spite of the broad array of NPU choices, they generally align to one of three styles of memory locality. Three styles that bear (pun intended) a striking resemblance to a children’s tale of three bears!

The children’s fairy tale of Goldilocks and the Three Bears describes the adventures of Goldi as she tries to choose among three choices for bedding, chairs, and bowls of porridge. One meal is “too hot”, the other “too cold”, and finally one is “just right”. If Goldi were faced with making architecture choices for AI processing in modern edge/device SoCs, she would also face three choices regarding placement of the compute capability relative to the local memory used for storage of activations and weights.

Click here to read more ...



