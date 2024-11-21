World's First CXL 3.1 Multi-Vendor Interoperability Demo Showcases New Memory Possibilities for Hyperscale Data Centers

Industry Expert Blogs
World's First CXL 3.1 Multi-Vendor Interoperability Demo Showcases New Memory Possibilities for Hyperscale Data CentersSynopsys Blog - Gary Ruggles (Synopsys), Gordon Getty (Teledyne LeCroy)
Nov. 21, 2024
Traditional interconnects have been unable to deliver the bandwidth, latency, and power efficiency needs of hyperscale data centers and the data-intensive applications they support.
Enter CXL (Compute Express Link), an emerging standard for connecting memory to XPUs and maximizing memory resources across heterogenous devices. The latest evolution of the standard, the CXL 3.1 specification, delivers important enhancements like memory sharing, improved power efficiency, and support for network fabrics and multi-level switching.
Along with Teledyne LeCroy, we delivered the world’s first CXL 3.1 multi-vendor interoperability demonstration at SC24. In the demo, a Teledyne LeCroy Summit M616 Protocol Exerciser emulated a CXL host connected to a Synopsys CXL physical layer device (PHY) and controller — part of our comprehensive CXL IP solution — which served as an endpoint. In addition to marking the first time two vendor solutions have communicated over CXL 3.1 protocol, the demo showed how these connections can be made without the assistance of an interposer.
