Evaluating AI/ML Processors - Why Batch Size Matters

If you are comparing alternatives for an NPU selection, give special attention to clearly identifying how the NPU/GPNPU will be used in your target system, and make sure the NPU/GPNPU vendor is reporting the benchmarks in a way that matches your system needs.

When evaluating benchmark results for AI/ML processing solutions, it is very helpful to remember Shakespeare’s Hamlet, and the famous line: “To be, or not to be.” Except in this case the “B” stands for Batched.

Click here to read more ...



