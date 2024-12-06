The Future of Technology: Transforming Industrial IoT with Edge AI and AR

Welcome to the first of Imagination Technologies' "Future of Technology" webinar series where Pallavi Sharma, Director of Product Management at Imagination, delves into the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) in the industrial Internet of Things (IoT). You can watch the webinar recording by completing this form, or read our recap below for the key takeaways.

The Evolution of IoT and the Rise of Edge AI

The Internet of Things (IoT) has evolved significantly from its early days of centralised cloud processing. Initially, IoT applications relied heavily on cloud-based data processing, where data from various devices was collected, processed, and analysed in the cloud before insights were sent back to the devices. While effective, this approach has limitations, particularly in environments requiring instant responses, such as manufacturing floors and smart grids. These critical applications demand ultra-low latency, which cloud-based processing cannot always provide due to inherent delays.

Enter Edge AI. By processing data directly at the edge of the network—on or near the device itself—Edge AI eliminates the need for data to travel back and forth to the cloud. This local processing capability enables real-time insights and immediate responses, essential in industrial IoT settings where delays can lead to disruptions or hazards. For instance, if a sensor detects an issue in a machine, an AI model running on the edge can identify and address it instantly, ensuring seamless operations.

