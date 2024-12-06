HDT Bluetooth: the Next Step in High Quality Audio Streaming

Wireless audio (wireless earbuds, headphones and speakers) introduced us to a completely new level of listening convenience and freedom, prompting the rapid growth we are already seeing in this consumer segment (30% CAGR for wireless earbuds and 14% for wireless headphones). Now the race is on to further improve audio quality and capability in these devices. Wi-Fi and UWB systems are also trying to break in, signaling appetite to grow in this market, yet wireless audio is a domain where Bluetooth has long-established presence and ubiquitous ecosystem support with Classic Audio and the newly deployed LE Audio. Unsurprisingly the Bluetooth SIG is working hard to continue to press the Bluetooth advantage by defining a High Data Throughput (HDT) option on top of Bluetooth LE.

