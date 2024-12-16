From Concept to Reality: Understanding the Cadence Analog IC Design Flow

Have you ever wondered how your smartphone can capture stunning photos, play crystal-clear music, or accurately measure your heart rate?

The answer lies in the world of Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) design. Analog circuits play a crucial role in electronics, processing continuous signals that form the backbone of our modern world. Also, analog IC design is a fascinating blend of art and science, where engineers meticulously craft electronic circuits to process continuous signals. The design process involves various things to consider, including a lot of adjustments and optimizations and a few iterative tasks.

In this blog, we will explore the stages of the analog IC design flow and highlight the Cadence tools that are used in each step.

Click here to read more ...



