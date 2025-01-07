Weebit Nano Turns 10: Only the Persistent Survive

It’s January 7, 2025, and today, Weebit Nano is 10 years old. What an amazing milestone!

When the company began in 2015, we had ideas based on the work of Prof. James Tour from Rice University. The ideas were around resistance as the basis of memory, and while still in the research phase, Weebit’s founders knew the concepts were solid, and also knew that very soon the industry would need a replacement for flash memory.

That year the company hired its first engineer, Amir Regev, who today is Weebit’s VP Quality & Reliability. One of Amir’s first projects was to look for an excellent R&D partner, and after much due diligence, the company engaged with CEA-Leti, the French research organization who continues as our strategic R&D partner today. It was the beginning of an amazing partnership.

In 2016, Weebit hired its first PhD in France, Giuseppe Piccolboni, and in 2017, the company established its French subsidiary.

Weebit was fortunate in the early days to catch the attention of Dadi Perlmutter, who had retired from his most recent position at Intel as EVP, Chief Product Officer and GM of the Intel Architecture Group, overseeing all the company’s products. He agreed to become the Chairman of the Weebit Board of Directors.

