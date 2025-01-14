2025 Outlook with Mahesh Tirupattur of Analog Bits

Key Takeaways

Mahesh Tirupattur has recently taken on the role of CEO at Analog Bits, focusing on business partnerships, IP licensing, and joint ventures.

In 2024, Analog Bits successfully introduced advanced analog and mixed-signal IP at cutting-edge 3nm technology, preparing to move to 2nm.

The company is addressing challenges in delivering high-speed, high-precision IP with low power consumption by developing on-die sensing IP and glitch detection IP.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your company.

I’m Mahesh Tirupattur. I’ve been with the company for over 20 years. Recently I took the role of CEO, where I drive business partnerships, IP licensing, and joint venture development. This change was a mutual decision between Alan Rogers and I. Alan wants to focus on technology innovation and he will be able to do that as President and CTO. I have a vision for taking the company to the next level and I will focus on that in my new role as CEO.

Analog Bits is truly a unique company. Through many customer and foundry partnerships we’ve become the leader at developing and delivering low-power integrated clocking, sensor and interconnect IP that are pervasive in virtually all of today’s semiconductors.

