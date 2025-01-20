Cadence Announces Industry's First Verification IP for Embedded USB2v2 (eUSB2v2)

USB Promoter Group has released the eUSB2® Version 2.0 specification (eUSB2v2) in August 2024, which is developed to deliver a scalable I/O technology, specifically designed for inside-the-box (embedded) USB applications, optimizing for performance, power, and cost.

As per the new specification, eUSB2v2 compliant designs will support up to 4.8Gbps bandwidth in both directions when operating in symmetric operation. When operating in asymmetric operation, designs will support 960Mbps to 4.8Gbps in the upstream/downstream direction and at 480Mbps in the downstream/upstream direction.

Key features included in eUSB2v2 specification:

Increased bandwidth up to 4.8Gbps

Symmetric operation, up to 4.8Gbps in both directions

Asymmetric operation, 960Mbps to 4.8Gbps in the upstream/downstream direction and at 480Mbps in the downstream/upstream direction

Support of only in-box applications for lower bus turnaround time

Increased maximum size of bulk packets

Cadence announces the industry's first Verification IP for eUSB2v2 Specification compliant designs. It supports Host and Device modes. For more details, refer to the Cadence eUSB2v2 VIP page or send an email to support@cadence.com or contact your local Cadence representative for more details on eUSB2v2 VIP.