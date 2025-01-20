The Industry's First USB4 Device IP Certification Will Speed Innovation and Edge AI Enablement

In an ever-changing technology landscape, USB (Universal Serial Bus) has been a cornerstone since its inception in the mid-1990s. Initially designed to simplify the connection of peripherals to personal computers, USB has undergone significant transformations to meet the growing demands for faster data transfer rates, improved power delivery, and enhanced versatility.

One of the latest iterations of the standard, USB4®, supports transfer rates up to 40 Gbps, improved video bandwidth, and compatibility with a wide range of devices. In doing so, it opens new possibilities and use cases involving AI and GPU accelerators at the edge, blazingly fast external storage, and high-definition content creation and streaming.

As chip designers work to bring USB4 products and innovations to market, they need proven, pre-certified IP to reduce integration risks and accelerate design cycles. Synopsys has been the leading provider of USB IP for more than two decades, and our USB4 IP solution — which includes USB4 physical layer device (PHY), USB4 device router, PCIe endpoint controller, and verification IP — is the first to achieve certification from the USB Implementors Forum (USB-IF).

