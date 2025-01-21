UCIe for 1.6T Interconnects in Next-Gen I/O Chiplets for AI data centers

The rise of generative AI is pushing the limits of computing power and high-speed communication, posing serious challenges as it demands unprecedented workloads and resources. No single design can be optimized for the different classes of models – whether the focus is on compute, memory bandwidth, memory capacity, network bandwidth, latency sensitivity, or scale, all of which are affected by the choke point of interconnectivity in the data center.

Processing hardware is garnering attention because it enables faster processing of data, but arguably as important is the networking infrastructure and interconnectivity that enables the flow of data between processors, memory and storage. Without this, even the most advanced models can be slowed from data bottlenecks. Data from Meta suggests that more than a third of the time data spends in a data center is spent traveling from point to point. By preventing the data from being effectively processed, connectivity is choking the current network and slowing training tasks.

