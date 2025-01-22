AMBA LTI Verification IP for Arm System MMU

The AMBA LTI (Local Translation Interface) defines the point-to-point protocol between an I/O device and the TLBU (Translation Buffer Unit) of an Arm System Memory Management (SMMU). The LTI protocol is used by systems built based on the Arm System SMMUv3 architecture specification.

The LTI protocol defines three different channels to request a translation for each transaction coming from an I/O Device. Additionally, it defines interface management signals and credit signals for flow control. LA and LR channels can have multiple virtual channels, which enable one VC to progress when another is blocked to avoid deadlock scenarios and can result in higher bandwidth.

