Hardware Security Module (GRHSM) IP Core: Enhancing Security in Critical Systems

As cyber threats evolve, safeguarding cryptographic operations and ensuring system integrity have become essential for modern embedded systems. Our Hardware Security Module (GRHSM) IP core provides a dedicated, isolated subsystem for cryptographic processing, boot authentication, and secure key management. By offloading these critical tasks from the main processing unit, the GRHSM offers a robust and efficient security solution for any application. The module can be customized with user-specific cryptographic software libraries, allowing flexibility for a wide range of applications. GRHSM will also be integrated in the GR765, the next-generation octa-core rad-hard microprocessor.

Applications

GRHSM enables cryptographic operations in an isolated environment. It can be used also to ensure that only trusted boot and runtime software are executed, mitigating risks of tampering in highly sensitive environments.

It securely stores cryptographic keys and enables encrypted communication, enhancing the security and reliability of network infrastructures.

