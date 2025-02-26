8051s in Modern Systems: Interfacing to AMBA Buses

Despite being 40 years old, 8051 microcontrollers can still serve useful roles in modern systems.



But integrating 8051s in today's systems with their de facto standard AMBA® buses, wider datapaths, and shared memories can seem impossible. Yet it can be done. Here we take a look at the challenges, and how to overcome them.



Why Use 8051s?



First, why should you even consider using an 8-bit 8051-compatible microcontroller?



A primary reason is to more efficiently handle useful functions in certain ultra-low-power systems, such as for edge-device Internet of Things applications. Consider:

The 8-bit 8051 will be considerably smaller than any 32-bit counterpart. Less silicon area means less power leakage, a critical factor for devices with long idle times.

Code for the 8051’s 8-bit Complex Instruction Set Architecture (CISC) can be smaller and more dense than that for today’s more popular Reduced Instruction Set Architecture (RISC) processors. This means smaller memories—further reducing area-dependent leakage— and also, significantly, fewer energy-consuming instruction fetches to complete a given task.

Developer training and 8051 deployment and testing are simplified through a vast, robust ecosystem of 8051 development and debugging tools, software stacks, example code, and general support.

There are numerous thoroughly proven 8051 microcontroller IP cores available that integrate peripherals—SPI, I2C, UARTs, etc.—in a package that can be reliably dropped into many systems.

With these advantages, why aren’t 8051s used as often as they once were?

