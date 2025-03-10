Arm Compute Platform at the Heart of Malaysia's Silicon Vision

From the foundational architecture to the software, the Arm compute platform is across every touchpoint of silicon. As a result, Arm has a vast understanding of the global, interconnected and highly specialized semiconductor supply chain covering all technology markets, from cloud to edge.

With a unique role at the center of the semiconductor ecosystem and the world’s most pervasive compute platform, Arm was selected by the Malaysian government to be a key strategic AI technology partner. This represents the country’s first major step building a world-leading AI chip ecosystem to deliver on its “Silicon Vision.” As part of the collaboration, Arm will train 10,000 semiconductor talents, equipping them with Arm technology expertise that will help foster talent essential to advancing AI projects in the region.

Arm technology adoption

The partnership allows the Malaysian government to leverage Arm Compute Subsystem (CSS) technologies and Arm Flexible Access program to build the country’s own IC design environment. The adoption of CSS and Arm Flexible Access will enable Malaysia to offer hassle-free frontend IC design opportunities to the semiconductor industry that will help to accelerate the time-to-market for the development and deployment of AI-powered silicon solutions.

Arm CSS technologies provide the semiconductor industry with the fastest path to silicon, with validated and performance-optimized computing on a leading-edge foundry process. Meanwhile, Arm Flexible Access delivers up-front, no-cost or low-cost access to a wide range of Arm IP, tools and training.

The major step towards Malaysia’s Silicon Vision

Utilizing the performance, power-efficiency and AI capabilities of the pervasive Arm compute platform and enabling new AI and technology skills and talent are both critical to Malaysia’s Silicon Vision. This is why, as part of the new partnership, Arm has committed to training 10,000 semiconductor talents based in Malaysia on Arm technology. This combination provides the perfect foundation for technology companies in the region to seize the ongoing opportunities from the fast-growing and rapidly changing AI revolution.

Building a brand-new AI compute ecosystem

Alongside Arm CEO Rene Haas, I was delighted to be at the MoU exchange ceremony with Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Minister of Economy, and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry to celebrate the new partnership and our commitment to support the country’s Silicon Vision.

The Arm partnership with the Malaysian government will provide a range of innovation opportunities for the semiconductor industry in the age of AI, from the development of more advanced AI-optimized silicon products to nurturing new skills and talent in the region. Through utilizing Arm’s technology expertise, Malaysia is building a brand-new, highly innovative AI chip ecosystem that features the Arm compute platform at its heart.