Dream Chip, Cadence Unveil Automotive SoC with Tensilica IP at embedded world '25

At embedded world 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, from March 11 to 13, Cadence and Dream Chip Technologies GmbH will showcase Dream Chip's new intelligent automotive system on chip (SoC). This powerful second-generation silicon integrates Cadence's high-performance, low-power, automotive-grade Tensilica Vision 341 DSP for vision and radar workloads, programmable accelerator, NNA110 accelerator with embedded Vision P6 DSP for AI workloads, and digital IP controllers—delivering exceptional efficiency and functionality. This advanced silicon was successfully developed using the complete Cadence Verification solution and full-flow digital implementation, including signoff. Designed under the publicly funded ZuSE-KI-Mobil-2 (ZuKIMo-2) project, the silicon leverages the energy-efficient GlobalFoundries 22FDX® process technology for a true leap forward in automotive design.

At Cadence's booth 4-219 (Hall 4), visitors can witness a live demonstration of advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) application software operating on Dream Chip's development board. This demonstration will highlight the seamless integration of Tensilica IP and illustrate the flawless combination of camera-based and radar-based processing for next-generation automotive applications.

The Cadence verification, implementation, and signoff solutions enable first-pass silicon success, adhering to strict Automotive Safety Integrity Level D (ASIL-D) certification under ISO 26262 without compromising system power, performance, or area (PPA) targets.

The advanced Tensilica Vision 341 is an automotive-grade single DSP for multi-modal embedded vision, radar, lidar, and AI processing—boosting performance while providing significant area reduction, power, and cost. It also supports AI cores for optimized edge processing targeting ADAS and other automotive applications. The highly programable radar accelerator provides a hardware solution that offloads imaging radar workloads such as FFT processing, thereby enhancing SoC performance. Advanced digital IP controllers, including automotive ethernet MAC, SPI, RTC control, and SD 6.0/eMMC 5.1 host controller, further improve this energy-efficient solution for autonomous, connected, and electrified (ACE) vehicles.

“Our partnership with Cadence has been pivotal in driving innovative automotive solutions," stated Dr. Jens Benndorf, managing director and CEO of Dream Chip Technologies GmbH. "By integrating Cadence Tensilica vision/radar cores, programmable accelerators, and AI IP, we’re bringing AI-at-the-edge performance alongside functional safety and state-of-the-art image signal processing for automotive OEMs and Tier-1s. From the initial architectural specifications to the final tapeout, Cadence Verification solutions and full-flow digital implementation have empowered us to develop and sign off on energy-efficient automotive SoCs leveraging the GlobalFoundries 22FDX platform. This collaboration not only underscores our proficiency in functional safety and image signal processing technology but also ensures broader access to Cadence IP, including the powerful Vision V341 and FFT DSPs. Through this shared effort, Dream Chip reinforces its position as the premier design house for advanced automotive IP and tailored design services for OEMs and Tier-1s.”

“Through this collaboration with Dream Chip and Cadence, we’re making it faster and easier for customers to design essential automotive applications, leveraging the combination of Cadence EDA flows, processor and interface IP and Dream Chip IP and design experience with our ultra-low power 22FDX platform,” said Sudipto Bose, senior director, Automotive End Market, GlobalFoundries. “For advanced automotive ADAS and processing applications that require always-on, highly reliable connectivity, the 22FDX platform delivers FinFET class performance and energy efficiency in an automotive Grade 1 ready technology with integrated RF and Analog to maximize performance per area. Together with our partners at Dream Chip and Cadence, we look forward to accelerating automotive innovation with our customers by delivering solutions that don’t compromise on power or performance.”

Pulin Desai, group director of DSP product management, Tensilica Product Group at Cadence, added, "The Cadence Tensilica Vision 341 DSP is designed for a variety of applications, including vision, radar, lidar, and artificial intelligence. To address the increasing computational requirements of automotive edge-based systems for sensor processing and fusion, multiple sensor modalities are supported. A single Vision 341 DSP accommodates both vision and radar functionalities while delivering significant savings in area, power consumption, and overall cost. A major automotive SoC provider and early access customer selected the Vision 341 DSP for its next-generation automotive SoC. Followed by several adoptions in the automotive, industrial, and robotics segments, this demonstrates strong customer demand for these new solutions."

