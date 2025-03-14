RISC-V Powered Executive M.Tech VLSI PG Program for Next-Gen Chip Designers

Maven Silicon has collaborated with PES University and launched a unique Executive MTech in VLSI Design, Blended Weekend Classroom Degree Program for working professionals in India. This advanced PG program imparts RISC-V ISA to empower engineers in design AI accelerators, embedded microcontrollers, and complex SoCs using RISC-V Processors. This curriculum covers complete VLSI ASIC Design Flow with various case studies and projects. Additionally, this PG program includes multiple specialization courses like AI for VLSI and EDA. With this Executive PG VLSI Program, Maven Silicon aims to empower the next generation of chip designers, helping them build long-term careers in the evolving, AI-powered semiconductor industry.

Transform Your Career with RISC-V Powered Executive M.Tech in VLSI Design!

Our Founder and CEO Mr. P R Sivakumar explains how this RISC-V Powered PG course can help the next-gen chip designers and entrepreneurs build their long-term careers in the AI-driven Semiconductor Industry. Watch his insightful video:

Visit https://www.maven-silicon.com/mtech-in-vlsi-design/ for more details. Also, you can contact us at mtech@maven-silicon.com