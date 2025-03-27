Metanoia Licenses Cadence Tensilica ConnX 230 DSP for New SDR Platform

The transition from analog to software-defined radio (SDR) represents a significant advancement in communication technology. Traditional analog systems rely heavily on fixed hardware for signal processing, which limits their flexibility and adaptability. In contrast, SDR shifts these tasks to software, offering enhanced versatility, cost-efficiency, and the ability to quickly integrate new communication standards. Embracing SDR paves the way for more dynamic and future-proof communication systems, meeting the ever-changing demands of a connected world. We are starting to see next-generation silicon and SoCs adopting SDR to meet the needs of a dynamic market.

Demonstrating this trend, Metanoia has selected the Cadence Tensilica ConnX family of high-performance and low-power DSPs to enable a flexible SDR solution that addresses customers' power and performance requirements. Notably, they have leveraged the ConnX 230 DSP alongside their CPU to implement 5G low-PHY-baseband algorithms, contributing to the realization of part of the digital front-end needed to achieve 4T4R (four transmitter and four receiver antennas).

Advancements in 5G Technology: Metanoia's Implementation of ConnX 230 DSPs

Metanoia's journey has evolved from its first-generation CPU-based product to an exciting new chapter in its latest-generation product, recently announced at MWC 2025 and now harnessing the combined power of both CPU and DSP technology. Metanoia implemented a complete 5G low-PHY-baseband software stack using multiple instances of ConnX 230 DSPs. As a result, their next-generation platform can attain impressive 4T4R or 4x4 multiple-input/multiple-output (MIMO) high-performance features that meet the data throughput requirements of 5G protocols, improving overall performance.

For Metanoia's use case, this included 5G data format packet parsing, implementing low-PHY baseband algorithms and leveraging a rich suite of software libraries to compute the fast Fourier transform (FFT) function, parse network control packet formats, and manage data channel processing. The ConnX 230 DSP provides the flexibility to implement new communication protocols easily, a key feature of an SDR.

"By leveraging the Cadence Tensilica ConnX 230 DSP, Metanoia has been able to develop an SDR platform to address the standard evolution of 5G and more," explained Didier Boivin, executive vice president at Metanoia. "The compute available on this platform also provides us the capability to also address upcoming 6G standards and beyond."

Optimizing Design Efficiency: Metanoia's Breakthrough with TIE Integration

Metanoia's evaluation of the ConnX 230 DSP revealed a standout feature: the unparalleled ease and flexibility of Tensilica Instruction Extensions (TIE) for crafting custom instructions that allow the functionality of the SoC. By harnessing TIE, Metanoia not only overcame the performance bottlenecks of the original library but also unlocked remarkable results—a highly efficient and energy-saving SoC design. This innovation enabled them to reduce the area by nearly 50%, all while maintaining exceptional performance.

"The Cadence Tensilica ConnX family of advanced DSPs has gained significant traction and established leadership in the 5G market. We are thrilled that our close collaboration with Metanoia has led to their successful realization of an SDR-based solution to address 5G, 6G, and future protocol needs," stated Amol Borkar, director of product management and marketing for Tensilica DSPs in the Silicon Solutions Group at Cadence. "By leveraging the flexibility, performance, and power efficiency of the ConnX 230 DSP, Metanoia's customers will be equipped to quickly adapt to changing market demands."

In addition to communications, the ConnX DSPs have also found great success in the automotive segment, providing the high-performance and efficient compute necessary for radar and lidar modules used in ADAS and autonomous vehicles. Additionally, their ISO 26262 ASIL B/D certification makes them ready for automotive integration.

To learn more about the Cadence Tensilica ConnX family of enhanced DSPs, visit the Cadence ConnX 230 DSP product page.