Addressing supply chain vulnerabilities and the advantages of Root of Trust on Ask the Experts

On this episode of Ask the Experts, we sat down with Parvez Shaik, a Rambus security expert, about the latest developments in security and the concept of the root of trust. Scroll below to watch this episode and learn about the importance of addressing supply chain vulnerabilities, the advantages of a hardware root of trust, and the new features of the third-generation CryptoManager Root of Trust products.

Key topics answered in this episode:

What is the current threat environment faced by chip and system makers?

What is a root of trust and its role in security?

What are the advantages of implementing a root of trust in hardware?

What’s new in the third-generation CryptoManager Root of Trust?

What is the current threat environment faced by chip and system makers?

Parvez stressed how crucial it is to tackle supply chain vulnerabilities, cybersecurity risks, and regulatory hurdles that manufacturers face. He pointed out that keeping the manufacturing process secure and protecting intellectual property are top priorities. With the security landscape constantly evolving and regulations like the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 introducing new challenges, manufacturers are dealing with an ever-growing set of threats.

What is a root of trust and its role in security?

Parvez compared Root of Trust to the foundation of a house—it’s the bedrock of security for semiconductor devices. Just like a strong foundation keeps a house standing, a solid Root of Trust ensures secure boot, safeguards cryptographic operations, and protects intellectual property. A hardware Root of Trust acts as a secure vault, storing keys and handling critical cryptographic tasks to keep everything locked down.

What are the advantages of implementing a root of trust in hardware?

Parvez discussed the advantages of implementing root of trust in hardware, including enhanced security, anti-tampering features, and improved performance. He noted that hardware root of trust is embedded into the chip and cannot be tampered with, providing a higher level of security. However, he also mentioned the cost and flexibility limitations of hardware root of trust.

What’s new in the third-generation CryptoManager Root of Trust?

In this third-generation CryptoManager Root of Trust, Parvez emphasized its three-tier architecture, modularity, and compliance with various industry standards. The new features aim to provide customer flexibility, faster time to market, and pre-certification for different security requirements. The three-tier architecture includes the CryptoManager Core, CryptoManager Hub, and the overall CryptoManager Root of Trust, each offering unique features and benefits.

Key Quote

“A hardware root of trust is the foundation or the foundational concept of security for any semiconductor device. It is what its name literally says, “root of trust.” It is basically everything that your complete device security is based on.” – Parvez Shaik