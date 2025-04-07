CEO Interview with Cyril Sagonero of Keysom

Cyril Sagonero is the CEO and co-founder of Keysom, a deeptech company focused on RISC-V custom processor. In 2019, he founded Keysom with Luca TESTA to address inefficiencies in off-the-shelf processors, developing tailored solutions for various industries. Under his leadership, the company secured €4 million in funding in September 2024 to advance its technology and expand internationally. Previously, he co-founded Koncepto, specializing in hardware and software development, and worked as a lecturer and pedagogical manager at ESTEI in Bordeaux, focusing on electronics and embedded systems.

