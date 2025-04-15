Design IP Market Increased by All-time-high: 20% in 2024!

Design IP revenues achieved $8.5B in 2024 and this is an all-time-high growth of 20%. Wired Interface is still driving Design IP growth with 23.5% but we see the Processor category also growing by 22.4% in 2024. This is consistent with the Top 4 IP companies made of ARM (mostly focused on processor) and a team leading wired interface category, Synopsys, Cadence and, Alphawave. The top 4 vendors are even growing more than the market (more in the 25% growth range) and represent a total of 75% in 2024 compared to 72% share in 2023.

Their preferred target is mobile computing for ARM and High Performance Computing (HPC) applications for the #2, #3 and #4 IP companies. The preferred IP for HPC segment are based on interconnect protocols like PCIe and CXL, Ethernet and SerDes, Chip to Chip (UCIe) and DDR memory controller including HBM. Let’s add that they position advanced solutions (technology node) vendors able to catch the needs of AI hyperscaler developers, even if Synopsys also target the main market and de facto enjoy larger revenues.

