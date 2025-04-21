Using AI to Accelerate Chip Design: Dynamic, Adaptive Flows

Register File with low power retention mode and 3 speed options
Using AI to Accelerate Chip Design: Dynamic, Adaptive FlowsSynopsys Blog - James Chuang, Rob van Blommestein (Synopsys)
Apr. 21, 2025
Chip designers are often stuck between a rock and a hard place. Not only are they dealing with staggering design complexity, but they're also under pressure to accelerate time to market. Anything that can help increase design and development efficiency, decision making, and speed provides much-needed relief.
In recent years, relief has come in the form of artificial intelligence (AI).
Synopsys is a pioneer in AI-driven electronic design automation (EDA), and we recently bolstered the AI capabilities of our Fusion Compiler via native integration with DSO.ai. With dynamic, adaptive flows powered by AI, the solution is able to automate decision making, optimize power, performance, and area (PPA), and deliver faster, more effective results.
