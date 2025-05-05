Ethernet Evolution: Trends, Challenges, and the Future of Interoperability

Wi-Fi 6 (ax)+BLEv5.4+15.4 Dual Band RF IP for High-End Applications.
May. 05, 2025
Without Ethernet connectivity, modern computing would be vastly different.
“Ethernet underlies nearly everything in tech,” says Kent Lusted, a Synopsys distinguished architect who has spent the past 14 years helping shape the technology as a leader of and contributor to Ethernet standards groups. “Ethernet is the backbone of internet connectivity and plays a crucial role in the rise of artificial intelligence. It’s also integral to the operation of data centers, industrial control systems, cell towers, and other critical infrastructure.”
Even though Ethernet has been around since 1980, Lusted says it’s evolving to support rapid advances in computing infrastructure and applications.
“Basic servers that once processed manageable amounts of data have been replaced with sophisticated multi-rack systems handling unprecedented amounts of information,” he explains. “That puts an increased demand on Ethernet capabilities.”
Thanks to technical advancements such as optical fiber and emerging standards that provide a roadmap to improved bandwidth, Lusted contends Ethernet is rising to the challenge.
