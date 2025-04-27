Connected AI is More Than the Sum of its Parts

AI is everywhere and growing fast in the IoT (hence AIoT) since we realized that a cloud-based AI dependency is slow (latency), expensive (power-hungry servers, transmission cost), not always reliable (link downtime), and a privacy risk. Doing more of the AI processing locally on IoT devices solves these problems. Nevertheless, almost all applications depend on connectivity to be useful, because AIoT devices must still communicate their intelligently locally processed results to the outside world. If AI on the IoT device is doing more of the work, do we now only need a lightweight connection to handle the link back to the cloud or other devices? Not at all. Wireless connectivity technology is also getting smarter. Certainly in communication protocols, by leveraging AI to increase reliability and efficiency, conversely by adding new types of channel sensing, and by supporting distributed learning among a community of related AIoT devices. The link between AI and communication is not getting looser – it is getting stronger!

