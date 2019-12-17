Renesas Electronics Collaborates with Xilinx on Versal ACAP Reference Designs

High-Performance Timing and Power Solutions Support Versal ACAP Devices for Cloud, Network and Edge Applications

TOKYO, Japan ― December 17, 2019 -- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that its power solutions, as well as timing solutions from IDT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas, support the Xilinx Versal adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) devices featured on the Xilinx VCK190 evaluation kit and the Renesas VERSALDEMO1Z power reference board. Built on 7nm process technology, Versal is the industry's first ACAP platform that addresses the needs of a wide range of applications in data center, automotive, 5G wireless, and wired and defense markets.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Xilinx by providing turn-key clocking and power reference boards that help system developers jumpstart their Versal ACAP designs,” said DK Singh, Director, Systems and Solutions Team at Renesas. “Our industry-leading power and timing solutions provide one-stop solutions to meet all of Versal’s design requirements, allowing customers to design new products with confidence and extra margin.”

“Our Versal ACAP customers are developing highly complex, compute-intensive systems that demand flexible and high-performance power delivery and timing,” said Sumit Shah, senior director, Product Line Marketing and Management at Xilinx. “Through our collaboration with Renesas we’re able to provide customers with pre-validated reference designs that allow them to rapidly develop applications for optimal system performance and power efficiency.”

The Xilinx VCK190 is the first Versal AI Core series evaluation kit. It’s based on the VC1902 Versal AI Core series ACAP, providing the portfolio's highest AI inference and signal processing throughput for cloud, network, and edge applications. The kit features complete timing solutions including the 8A34001 ClockMatrix™ system synchronizer for IEEE1588 and eCPRI applications, 8T49N240/41 Universal Frequency Translators™ for low-jitter and flexible transceiver SerDes clocking, along with a programmable clock generator and clock buffer/multiplexer for PCIe interface. IDT’s broad portfolio of industry-leading timing solutions can meet all Versal timing requirements with ultra-low phase noise to ensure robust, high-performance product designs.

The Renesas VERSALDEMO1Z power reference board provides full power rails for the Versal ACAP’s adaptable engines, AI engines, scalar engines, and external DDR memory. The board is a complete power supply solution featuring one member of the innovative ISL68xxx digital multiphase PWM controller family and multiple members of the ISL99xxx smart power stage family to provide high-efficiency and scalable Vcore power. Also included are the ISL91211A power management IC (PMIC) and DC-DC regulators to provide an integrated and optimized solution for the rest of the power tree.

Additional Renesas product solutions for the Xilinx Versal platform can be found at www.renesas.com/solutions/key-technology/fpga-power-solutions/xilinx-versal-acap-power-timing.html.

Pricing and Availability

The Renesas VERSALDEMO1Z power reference board is available now from Renesas Electronics with a recommended resale price of $149.00 USD. For more information, please visit: www.renesas.com/products/software-tools/boards-and-kits/demonstration-kits/versaldemo1z.html.

