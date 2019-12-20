North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts November 2019 Billings

MILPITAS, Calif. —December 19, 2019—North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.12billion in billings worldwide in November 2019 (three-month average basis), according to the November Equipment Market Data Subscription( EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI. The billings figure is 1.9 percent higher than the final October 2019 level of $2.08 billion, and is 9.1 percent higher than the November 2018 billings level of $1.94 billion.

“Monthly billings of North American equipment manufacturers increased month-over-month for the second consecutive month,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “This improvement in equipment billings meets industry expectations for a stronger close to 2019.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings

(3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year June 2019 $2.026.1 -18.4% July 2019 $2,031.9 -14.6% August 2019 $2,001.8 -10.5% September 2019 $1,959.1 -5.7% October (final) $2,080.8 2.5% November (prelim) $2,121.1 9.1%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), December2019

SEMI publishes a monthly North American Billings report and issues the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report in collaboration with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The WWSEMS report currently reports billings by 24 equipment segments and by seven end market regions. SEMI also has a long history of tracking semiconductor industry fab investments in detail on a company-by-company and fab-by-fab basis in its World Fab Forecast and SEMI FabView databases. These powerful tools provide access to spending forecasts, capacity ramp, technology transitions, and other information for over 1,000 fabs worldwide. For an overview of available SEMI market data, please visit www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo.

The data contained in this release were compiled by David Powell, Inc., an independent financial services firm, without audit, from data submitted directly by the participants. SEMI and David Powell, Inc. assume no responsibility for the accuracy of the underlying data.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org





