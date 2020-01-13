TSMC December 2019 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jan. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for December 2019: On a consolidated basis, revenues for December 2019 were approximately NT$103.31 billion, a decrease of 4.2 percent from November 2019 and an increase of 15.0 percent from December 2018. Revenues for January through December 2019 totaled NT$1,069.99 billion, an increase of 3.7 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

TSMC December Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues December 2019 103,313 November 2019 107,884 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (4.2) December 2018 89,831 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 15.0 January to December 2019 1,069,985 January to December 2018 1,031,474 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 3.7





