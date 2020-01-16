Cadence Completes Acquisition of AWR Corporation from National Instruments

SAN JOSE, Calif., 15 Jan 2020 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of AWR Corporation from National Instruments Corporation. The addition of AWR’s technologies and talent will further expand Cadence’s reach into 5G RF communications and support system innovation for the aerospace and defense, automotive and wireless market segments.

About Cadence

