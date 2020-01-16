Cadence Completes Acquisition of AWR Corporation from National Instruments
SAN JOSE, Calif., 15 Jan 2020 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of AWR Corporation from National Instruments Corporation. The addition of AWR’s technologies and talent will further expand Cadence’s reach into 5G RF communications and support system innovation for the aerospace and defense, automotive and wireless market segments.
About Cadence
Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence® software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.
