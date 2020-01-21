Allegro DVT Unveils the Industry's First VVC Compliance Test Bitstreams

Grenoble / France -- January 21, 2020 -- Allegro DVT, the leading provider of video codec compliance test suites and semiconductor video IPs, today introduced the world’s first compliance test bitstreams for the new Versatile Video Coding (VVC) video standard, the next video compression technology beyond H.265/HEVC. The new VVC test bitstreams complement Allegro DVT’s family of conformance test suites by providing comprehensive coverage of all syntax elements, branches, conditions and equations of this new video compression specification.

Versatile Video Coding (VVC) is the latest video compression standard being developed by the Joint Video Experts Team (JVET), a partnership between the ISO/IEC Moving Pictures Expert Group (MPEG) and the ITU-T Video Coding Expert Group (VCEG). The VVC codec has been conceived to be versatile and to address all video applications such as mobile telephony, VOD, Broadcasting, OTT streaming, videoconferencing, screen content, 360° and scalable coding and their requirements in terms of resolution, bitrates and latency.

Allegro DVT leveraged its unique technology to generate multi-codec video elementary compliance streams to deliver the new VVC test bitstreams in a very short time. Allegro DVT continues to follow the evolution of the VVC standard and will update its VVC test bitstreams as needed.

Allegro DVT started working on VVC test bitstreams from the start of the standardization phase as an active contributor fixing many problems in the benchmark implementation. As a result of this early involvement, Allegro DVT is able to offer VVC test bitstreams to its customers upon the official approval of the international specification project for the VVC codec.

Nouar Hamze, CEO of Allegro DVT, said “The release of our first VVC test bitstreams is a major step that will help speed up the adoption of this new video standard. More than ever before, the validation of new video products requires solid and trusted test suites as a result of the increasing complexity of the latest video compression standards. Today’s announcement is once again a confirmation of our leadership position in the video compliance test suites space and our commitment to this market segment.”

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT is a leading provider of H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, AVS2, AVS3, VP9, AV1 and VVC solutions, including industry standard compliance test suites, H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, VP9 and AV1 encoder, codec and decoder hardware (RTL) IPs. Allegro DVT products have been chosen by more than 100 major IC providers, OEMs and broadcasters.





