Synopsys and Finastra Partner to Secure Financial Services App Ecosystem

Synopsys Provides Validation Services for Applications Deployed on Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud Open Innovation Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) and Finastra today announced a partnership establishing an application security validation program for FusionFabric.cloud, Finastra's open platform for developing, deploying and consuming financial applications. The program, powered by the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, ensures that all applications offered via the FusionFabric.cloud FusionStore have passed thorough vigorous security testing assessments.

"By partnering with Synopsys on our application validation program, we're creating a win-win solution for financial institutions and Fintech developers," said Nir Valtman, head of product and data security at Finastra. "Financial institutions can streamline the onboarding process for new applications and bring innovation to market faster, and Fintech providers get third-party validation from an industry-leading application security company."

FusionFabric.cloud is a scalable, open, and collaborative development platform that enables Fintech providers to create and bring applications to market faster. Synopsys will help validate the security posture of all applications onboarded to FusionFabric.cloud, using solutions that include static application security testing, software composition analysis, penetration testing, and code reviews.

"In today's dynamic threat landscape, security is a requisite component of innovation, especially in the Fintech space," said Steve McDonald, co-general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "The application validation program leverages Synopsys' security testing technology and expertise to ensure that applications published on the FusionFabric.cloud platform are designed, developed, and deployed with the highest standards for security. The net result is that Fintech providers can focus on delivering innovative solutions rapidly, and their financial services customers can rely on them with confidence."

Early adopters of the platform, who have already completed the application validation program, include Allied Payment Network and Monotto.

"The FusionFabric.cloud platform has provided us with inroads to Finastra's client base, and has driven demand for the RoboSave app, our automated savings tool," said Christian Ruppe, CEO and Co-Founder, Monotto. "By going through Synopsys' rigorous validation process before being made available on the FusionStore, banks have peace of mind that RoboSave meets the highest standards for security."

About Finastra

Finastra unlocks the potential of people and businesses in finance, creating a platform for open innovation. Formed in 2017 by the combination of Misys and D+H, we provide the broadest portfolio of financial services software in the world today—spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets. Our solutions enable customers to deploy mission critical technology on premises or in the cloud. Our scale and geographical reach mean that we can serve customers effectively, regardless of their size or geographic location—from global financial institutions, to community banks and credit unions. Through our open, secure and reliable solutions, customers are empowered to accelerate growth, optimize cost, mitigate risk and continually evolve to meet the changing needs of their customers. 90 of the world's top 100 banks use Finastra technology. Please visit www.finastra.com

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software .

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com .





