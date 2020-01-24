North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts December 2019 Billings
MILPITAS, Calif. — January 23, 2020 — North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.49 billion in billings worldwide in December 2019 (three-month average basis), according to the December Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI. The billings figure is 17.5 percent higher than the final November 2019 level of $2.12 billion, and is 17.8 percent higher than the December 2018 billings level of $2.11 billion.
“Monthly billings of North American equipment manufacturers reached a level not seen since June 2018,“ said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “The December surge in equipment billings reaffirms the strength of leading-edge logic and foundry investments.”
The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.
|
Billings
|
Year-Over-Year
|
July 2019
|
$2,031.9
|
-14.6%
|
August 2019
|
$2,001.8
|
-10.5%
|
September 2019
|
$1,959.1
|
-5.7%
|
October 2019
|
$2,080.8
|
2.5%
|
November 2019 (final)
|
$2,121.0
|
9.1%
|
December 2019 (prelim)
|
$2,491.7
|
17.8%
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), January 2020
SEMI publishes a monthly North American Billings report and issues the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report in collaboration with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The WWSEMS report currently reports billings by 24 equipment segments and by seven end market regions. SEMI also has a long history of tracking semiconductor industry fab investments in detail on a company-by-company and fab-by-fab basis in its World Fab Forecast and SEMI FabView databases. These powerful tools provide access to spending forecasts, capacity ramp, technology transitions, and other information for over 1,000 fabs worldwide. For an overview of available SEMI market data, please visit www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo.
The data contained in this release were compiled by David Powell, Inc., an independent financial services firm, without audit, from data submitted directly by the participants. SEMI and David Powell, Inc. assume no responsibility for the accuracy of the underlying data.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more.
