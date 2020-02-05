GUC Monthly Sales Report - Jan 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Feb 5, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Jan 2020 were NT$871 million, decreased 23.0% month-over-month and decreased 2.0% year-over-year.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2020 2019 MoM (%) YoY (%) Jan 871,366 888,790 -23.0% -2.0% Year to Date 871,366 888,790 N/A -2.0%

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

GUC Jan 2020 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 674,082 77 NRE 191,419 22 Others 5,865 1 Total 871,366 100

About GUC

