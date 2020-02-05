XpressCCIX-AXI Controller IP for PCIe 5.0 with CCIX ESM support
GUC Monthly Sales Report - Jan 2020
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Feb 5, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Jan 2020 were NT$871 million, decreased 23.0% month-over-month and decreased 2.0% year-over-year.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2020
|2019
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Jan
|871,366
|888,790
|-23.0%
|-2.0%
|Year to Date
|871,366
|888,790
|N/A
|-2.0%
Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.
GUC Jan 2020 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|674,082
|77
|NRE
|191,419
|22
|Others
|5,865
|1
|Total
|871,366
|100
Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
