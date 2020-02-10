TSMC January 2020 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Feb. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for January 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for January 2020 were approximately NT$103.68 billion, an increase of 0.4 percent from December 2019 and an increase of 32.8 percent from January 2019.
TSMC January Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|January 2020
|103,683
|December 2019
|103,313
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|0.4
|January 2019
|78,094
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|32.8
|
