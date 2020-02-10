TSMC January 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Feb. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for January 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for January 2020 were approximately NT$103.68 billion, an increase of 0.4 percent from December 2019 and an increase of 32.8 percent from January 2019.

TSMC January Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues January 2020 103,683 December 2019 103,313 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 0.4 January 2019 78,094 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 32.8





