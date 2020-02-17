Gen-Z Core Specification 1.1 now available for public download

February 17, 2020 -- The Gen-Z Consortium is pleased to announce the public release of the Gen-Z Core Specification 1.1, which is now available for public download on the Consortium’s website here. This new revision of the Gen-Z Core Specification features specific enhancements and optimizations for improved efficiency, power, media management, and revised security.

The Gen-Z Consortium encourages implementers to download the Core Specification 1.1, and ensure they are referencing this new version for all future product definitions. This version replaces the Core Specification 1.0.

The updated security features of the Gen-Z Core Specification 1.1 provide robust protection at every component to prevent malicious attacks on a single target as well as the overarching system. These changes include:

HMAC/TIK and component security structures have been replaced with industry standard DMTF SPDM 1.1 functionality

HMAC replaced with Authenticating Encryption (AEAD) support

New Component Authentication capability uses data objects submitted to the Distributed Management Task Force (DMTF) and is included in the Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM)

The Core Specification 1.1 also features new Component Software Management structure to provide a general-purpose software mailbox that enables component software drivers to communicate with a component using load/store semantics through a mailbox. This structure can be used to exchange management data objects.

Other updated features include new primary media backup services supporting 1:1, N:1 capabilities for composable infrastructure support, enhanced thermal management, and link idle low-power functions. It also includes functions to enable CXL attached bridging.

A full list of the changes can be found on page 3 of the Core Specification 1.1. Download the updated specification and many others on our website today!





