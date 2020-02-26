UltraSoC wins Security Award for Bus Sentinel hardware cybersecurity IP
Embedded Computing Best in Show Security Award at embedded world 2020
UltraSoC has been presented with a Best in Show award in the category of Security products, by Embedded Computing, at embedded world 2020 which is taking place this week in Nuremberg, Germany. The Best in Show Security award was presented specifically for UltraSoC’s Bus Sentinel hardware-based cybersecurity product, due to its ability to protect a range of consumer devices by monitoring, detecting and preventing attacks spreading.
Following the launch of Bus Sentinel, UltraSoC this week also launched its second cybersecurity hardware product at embedded world 2020 – the CAN Sentinel Targeted specifically at improving cybersecurity for the automotive industry, CAN Sentinel brings a much needed layer of security to the CAN bus used in all modern vehicles. As with the Bus Sentinel, the CAN Sentinel monitors transactions across the bus to identify suspicious activity, preventing malicious messages and silencing attacks. UltraSoC’s cybersecurity hardware IP products combine with the company’s secure embedded analytics architecture to provide a complete holistic embedded security solution.
The automotive industry is increasingly aware of the need to build on functional safety standards (ISO26262) to address the growing cybersecurity risks, and is developing the new cybersecurity standard ISO21434.
Andy Gothard and John Hartley receive the Best in Show Security Award from Embedded Computing
On receiving the award, Andy Gothard, Director of Marketing at UltraSoC, commented: “We’re delighted that the security capabilities of our embedded analytics architecture has been recognized at embedded world 2020 with the Embedded Computing Best in Show Security award. We are committed to delivering powerful embedded insights to our customers and technology partners to speed design, and improve the performance, reliability, functional safety and cybersecurity of any product – from fab to field. The automotive industry, in particular, is realizing there is no safety without security.”
