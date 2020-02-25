ESD Alliance Welcomes Avery Design Systems to Member Community
According to Avery, Export, License Management and Anti-Piracy Committees, MSS Valued Resources, Reasons to Join ESD Alliance
MILPITAS, CALIF. –– February 25, 2020 –– The Electronic System Design Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, today welcomed Avery Design Systems as a member after its 10-member Governing Council approved Avery’s membership application.
Already a member of SEMI, the global industry association representing the worldwide electronics product design and manufacturing chain, Avery wanted more involvement in the ESD Alliance because of its focus on the design community.
“Being part of SEMI’s broader mission and global reach is part of the ESD Alliance’s attraction to the design community,” states Chilai Huang, Avery’s president and chief executive officer. “For an emerging company such as Avery, the Export and License Management and Anti-Piracy Committees offer a central resource for informed information to address a variety of vexing issues.” Huang also noted the ability to receive the detailed Market Statistics Service (MSS) data as another resource to help Avery make engineering and business decisions.
“We welcome Avery into the ESD Alliance,” remarks Bob Smith, its executive director. “We expect to draw on Avery’s expertise and insights about the verification space to assist us with planning, educational networking events and other timely initiatives of interest and support to that growing community.”
About Avery Design Systems
Avery Design Systems enables system and SOC design teams to achieve dramatic functional verification productivity improvements through the use of
- SimXACT and SymXprop formal analysis applications for gate-level and RTL X-pessimism verification and real X root cause and sequential backtracing
- Robust core-through-chip-level Verification IP for PCI Express, CXL, Gen-Z, CCIX, USB, AMBA, Ethernet, UFS, MIPI CSI/DSI, I3C, DDR/LPDDR, HBM, ONFI/Toggle, NVM Express, SATA, AHCI, SAS, eMMC, SD/SDIO, CAN FD, and FlexRay standards
- Accelerated verification through SimAccel FPGA-based simulation accelerator targeting NVMe SSD and PCIe designs and SimCluster GLS for gate-level parallel simulation
The Avery Design VIP Partner Program includes affiliations with numerous leading IP suppliers.
About the Electronic System Design Alliance
The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry.
