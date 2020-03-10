Ambiq Micro's Next-Generation Subthreshold Power-Optimized Technology (SPOT) Platform Features CEVA's Bluetooth Low Energy IP

Ambiq Micro’s Apollo3 Blue Family Wireless System-on-Chip (SoC) already powered by the new Bluetooth licensing agreement

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., – March 10, 2020 – CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that Ambiq Micro, the leader in ultra-low power solutions has licensed CEVA’s RivieraWaves Bluetooth® low energy IP for use in its next-generation Subthreshold Power-Optimized Technology (SPOT) platforms integrating Bluetooth connectivity. CEVA’s Bluetooth low energy (BLE) IP is already powering Ambiq Micro’s Apollo3 Blue Family Wireless System-on-Chip (SoC) that features in applications requiring intelligence everywhere, from wearables to animal trackers to smart home devices from the world’s biggest brands.

The Apollo3 Blue family of SoC solutions represent a quantum leap forward in ultra-low power design. With unrivaled power numbers in both active and sleep modes, along with a high-performance processing engine, Apollo3 Blue devices provide the most efficient processing solutions on the market. For connectivity, Apollo3 Blue products integrate an energy-efficient Bluetooth 5 low-energy radio combined with improved communication features to enable always-connected, ultra-low power designs. At the heart of all Apollo3 products is Ambiq Micro’s patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT™). SPOT dramatically reduces energy consumption while still enabling abundant application processing power to add greater capability and extended life to battery-operated devices, including hearables, wearables, IoT endpoint devices, and voice-controlled applications.

“Ambiq Micro is pleased to partner with CEVA and integrate their BLE connectivity solutions into our next generation SPOT-based wireless SoCs,” said Dan Cermak, Executive Director of Architecture and Product Planning at Ambiq Micro. “CEVA’s commitment to developing the lowest-power wireless connectivity solutions perfectly complements our strategy and is evident in the success of our Apollo3 Blue and Apollo3 Blue Plus wireless SoC, which has shipped in high volume products to date. We look forward to continuing our collaboration for our future SPOT-based wireless SoCs.”

“We are delighted to announce Ambiq Micro as a licensee for our Bluetooth low energy IP,” said Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. “Ambiq Micro is widely-renowned for its incredibly energy-efficient SPOT platforms, and our RivieraWaves BLE IP is ideal for providing robust and reliable connectivity in their Apollo Blue family of SoCs.”

About RivieraWaves Bluetooth

CEVA’s RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners’ RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All the latest features of Bluetooth are supported, including Isochronous Channels for LE Audio, Direction Finding (AoA/AoD), Randomized Advertising Channel Indexing, Periodic Advertising Sync Transfer, GATT Caching and other enhancements. With more than 2 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer and IoT devices with many of the world’s leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/

About Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro was founded in 2010 on the simple yet powerful notion that extremely low power semiconductors are the key to the future of electronics. Through its proprietary Subthreahold Power-Optimized Technology (SPOT™) platform, Ambiq has revolutionized semiconductors that help enable innovative companies around the world to develop end products that would either reduce or eliminate the need for batteries, , lower overall system power, and maximize industrial design flexibility. For more information, visit http://www.ambiqmicro.com.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry’s most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at http://www.ceva-dsp.com





