Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Again Licensed by NETINT Technologies for Codensity Enterprise SSD Controllers
State-of-the-art Network-on-Chip (NoC) technology enables next-generation of SSD controllers for high density real-time 4K H.265 video transcoding and storage
CAMPBELL, Calif. – March 24, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that NETINT Technologies has once again licensed Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect for use in its next-generation of enterprise solid state disk (SSD) storage system controllers with on-chip video encoding processors. NETINT’s first purchase of Arteris IP interconnect licenses was announced in January of 2019 (see, “Arteris IP FlexNoC® Interconnect Licensed by NETINT Technologies for PCIe 4.0 Enterprise SSD Controllers”).
Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP provides advanced data protection features to NETINTs SSD controller systems-on-chip (SoC) while providing the high bandwidth, low power consumption, and fast latency required for real-time H.265 video encoding. The new Codensity™ G4 SSD Controller SoC is a flexible Enterprise-class SSD controller with up to 16 programmable flash control channels, efficient hardware error correction, and unique on-chip H.264/H.265 video processing accelerators. With PCIe 4.0 x4 and NVMe support, the Codensity G4 SSD controller unleashes the full potential of solid-state storage control and scalability, with high throughput and low latency.
“Our Codensity G4 D400 SSDs were the industry’s first SSDs supporting a PCIe 4.0 interface, and our next-generation SSD controllers will push technology boundaries even more,” said Tao Zhong, CEO of NETINT Technologies. “Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP has been critical to our products’ success because it enables the high bandwidth, low latency and data protection required for our systems. The flexibility of Arteris FlexNoC has allowed us to implement more sophisticated SoC architectures in less time that would otherwise be possible, thereby allowing us to create higher margin chips with less engineering effort.”
“NETINT’s decision to procure more licenses of FlexNoC interconnect IP is proof of the technological and business benefits of adopting our IP as the communications backbone of SoCs,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “We are excited about the success of NETINT’s current Arteris-enabled products and look forward to working together to push the limits of what is possible in the enterprise SSD and video transcoding markets.”
About Arteris IP
Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com.
About NETINT Technologies
NETINT Technologies is an innovator of computational storage and video processing SoC solutions. Its Codensity portfolio enables cloud data centers, edge computing companies, and content providers to deploy scalable high-performance applications, while minimizing their data storage and video processing costs. NETINT, founded by an experienced team of storage SoC veterans, is a Canadian venture-funded high-tech company with R&D facilities in Vancouver, Toronto and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.netint.ca.
