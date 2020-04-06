GUC Monthly Sales Report - March 2020
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Apr 6, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Mar 2020 were NT$1,200 million, increased 9.3% month-over-month and increased 32.5% year-over-year. Net sales for January through March 2020 totaled NT$3,169 million, increased 23.8% compared to the same period in 2019.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2020
|2019
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Mar
|1,200,234
|905,617
|9.3%
|32.5%
|Year to Date
|3,169,867
|2,561,295
|N/A
|23.8%
Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.
GUC Mar 2020 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|897,172
|75
|NRE
|295,221
|25
|Others
|7,841
|0
|Total
|1,200,234
|100
Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http://www.guc-asic.com) for details.
