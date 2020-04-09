Two Months in Hubei, Quarantined Away from Home

By Fendy Wang , EETimes (April 9, 2020)

After 64 days in Yichang, Hubei, I finally got the good news: I could return home to Shenzhen!

Globally, the pandemic is still spreading like wildfire, and the number of people affected by the novel coronavirus has exceeded 1 million. My personal experience is that China is bringing Covid-19 under control.

On March 25, the Hubei Provincial Government officially issued a notice: Starting at midnight on the 25th, passenger trains inside and outside the province except for Wuhan would be restored. The China-Europe Wuhan train would resume. All railway freight transportation would be back to normal operation.

