Rianta Releases 400G MACsec IP Core for Ethernet Security Acceleration ASICs and SoCs

Ottawa, Canada, April 28, 2020 - Rianta Solutions Inc, a leading supplier of high quality ASIC IP Cores for Ethernet, Security and Deep Learning announces a new 400G MACsec IP core targeting ASIC and SoC devices. Rianta’s RS_MCS400™ 400G Ethernet MACsec IP package serves applications up to 400G for Datacenter, Hyperscalers, Enterprise Networking, and 5G Wireless Infrastructure.

Rianta's 400G MACsec IP for ASICs targeting Datacenter, Hyperscalers, Enterprise Networking, and 5G Wireless Infrastructure

This new IP core complements Rianta's 1G/10G/100G MACsec IP Suite and MAC Product Family by leveraging a common hardware architecture and software framework.

The Rianta Solutions MACsec IP cores are best-in-class, fully-featured 1G to 400G channelized MACsec streaming processor cores supporting both LAN and WAN based Ethernet MACsec standards for ASIC, ASSP, and SoC designs.

Implemented in System Verilog, the MACsec IP is available with an extensive UVM verification environment for integration and full chip validation testing as well as a complete software API/SDK for reduced time-to-market.

High Level Features for RS_MCS400 MACsec IP Core

Easily integrated into a variety of datapath architectures for hyper-scaler, cloud service provider, and enterprise network applications.

400G channelized MACsec IP core, compliant to the 802.1AE-2018 standard

Flexible cut-through architecture with optimized area and latency

GCM-AES authenticated encryption and decryption using 128-bit and 256-bit keys with optional XPN

Packet preemption per port ( IEEE 802.3br - Interspeed Express Traffic (IET) )

Flexible parsing, classification, and filtering engines

Extensive MACsec statistics

Suitable for ASIC, ASSP, and SoC designs

Standalone UVM testbench

Environment for vertical integration (RSV_MACsec™)

Software API (RSS_MACsec™)

Complementary with Rianta’s MAC Product Family (RSm100, RSm200C, RSm400C) and other 3rd party MAC IP cores

“Rianta’s new 400G MACsec IP product is our next step in providing a complete ASIC IP portfolio for secure ethernet data delivery and distributed compute offload”, said Richard deBoer, CEO of Rianta Solutions Inc. “This total solution includes Rianta working in close collaboration with leading SERDES and 5nm/7nm foundry partners”

“High-performance computing data center and telco infrastructures require high-performance 400G networking, and security for data delivery is vital to defend workloads such as distributed deep learning against potential threats including replay attacks,” said Rishi Chugh, vice president of product marketing, IP Group at Cadence. “We are collaborating with Rianta on MAC/MACsec encryption solutions that leverage Cadence’s SerDes technologies qualified with leading 7nm/5nm foundry partners.”

“Rianta designs a suite of leading low power, low latency, high performance Ethernet solutions for easy integration with 56/112G SERDES developed on Samsung’s advanced 7/5nm EUV technology.” said Jongshin Shin, vice president of Foundry IP Development Team at Samsung Electronics. “Our collaboration with Rianta, a member of our SAFE ecosystem, allows us to offer our customers system level solutions in the 5G and High-Performance Computing (HPC) space with proven IP to address the 400G/800G network market.”

More information on this and other Rianta IP core products are available at: Rianta IP Cores

About Rianta Solutions Inc.

Rianta Solutions Inc. offers high quality IP Cores, Verification IP Products and Engineering Design and Verification Services for ASICs, SoC and ASSP designs to the world's largest semiconductor and hardware equipment vendors. Rianta’s IP Cores and Verification IP are for Ethernet, Security and Deep Learning Acceleration applications. Our IP products and ASIC Engineering services are optimized for Datacenter Infrastructure, Communications Infrastructure and Automotive Networking.

For more information, please visit: https://www.riantasolutions.com





