NXP Announces General Availability of the Arm Cortex-M33-based LPC551x/S1x MCU Family
Austin, Texas – April 28, 2020 – NXP Semiconductors today announced the availability of its LPC551x/S1x microcontroller (MCU) family – further extending its performance-efficient LPC5500 MCU series. The LPC551x/S1x MCU family offers developers low power consumption, embedded security, pin-, software- and peripheral-compatibility to accelerate time-to-market. The LPC551x/S1x family leverages ultra-efficient 40-nm flash technology for cost and performance benefits.
Key features include:
- Over 600 EEMBC® CoreMarks® and as low as 32uA/MHz
- Up to 150 MHz Arm® Cortex®-M33 core
- Up to 256 KB on-chip flash; up to 96 KB SRAM
- CAN FD / CAN 2.0 with MCUXpresso-based software enablement
- Dual-USB with on-chip PHY, supporting both HS and FS modes
- SDIO and up to 9 FlexComm interfaces (configurable as either SPI/I2C/I2S,UART)
- Advanced security enabled with MCUXpresso software and tools:
- SRAM PUF based device root key with added application key storage options
- Secure boot and anti-rollback protection
- Arm TrustZone® technology for resource isolation
- Hardware block cipher (PRINCE) for encryption/decryption of internal flash
- Accelerators for symmetric and asymmetric cryptography
- Authenticated debug capabilities
- Available in HLQFP100, VFBGA98 and HTQFP64 packages
- LPC551x/S1x is fully supported by NXP's MCUXpresso suite of software and tools
To learn more about the LPC551x/S1x MCU family, please visit: www.nxp.com/LPC551x.
Product Availability and Support
The LPC551x/S1x MCU family is available now from NXP and its distribution partners with a suggested resale price starting at $0.97 (USD) for 10,000-unit quantities of LPC5512JBD64.
NXP is accompanying the silicon release with a LPC55S16-based development board at a suggested resale price of $41.18 (USD). Third-party support is allowed from the broad Arm ecosystem.
