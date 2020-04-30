Rambus Announces Complete 800G MACsec Solution for Enhanced Data Center and 5G Infrastructure Security

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Apr. 29, 2020 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today announced its 800G MACsec (Media Access Control security) solution for next-generation networking infrastructure. The 800G MACsec solution delivers hardware-based, point-to-point security for 800 Gigabit Ethernet links and is a critical element of end-to-end network security. Protecting data in motion, MACsec can identify and prevent security threats such as denial of service, intrusion, man-in-the-middle, passive eavesdropping and masquerading attacks. With growing demand for low-latency communications to support real-time applications such as AI/ML inference, in-line, full-rate secure communication of data traffic with MACsec is imperative. The Rambus 800G MACsec solution addresses this need with a hardware engine delivering MACsec security with no degradation to the speed of data transmission.

“Our world has changed dramatically in just a few months, with a global shift to our homes being the center of work, schooling and entertainment. This has put enormous strain on the global data infrastructure. The evolution to 800 GbE will be a key enabler on the path forward,” said Neeraj Paliwal, vice president and general manager of Rambus Security. “Our 800G MACsec protocol engine leverages a scalable architecture that supports configurations of one to many ports with an aggregate bandwidth of up to 800 Gbps. This flexibility provides the benefit of limiting the silicon cost for security, while safeguarding required data communications.”

Built with decades of security engineering experience, Rambus MACsec IP solutions have been broadly adopted across the industry spanning multiple generations of the MACsec standard. Thanks to a proven track record of performance, software compatibility and API scalability, the Rambus MACsec-IP-163/164 is the go-to solution of network chip and system companies. To speed the design process, the MACsec engine is delivered with a driver development kit (DDK). For customers building system-level solutions, Rambus offers a MACsec Toolkit that implements the Port-based Network Access Control (PNAC) standard and facilitates development and testing of MACsec-compliant processing.

The Rambus 800G MACsec-IP-163/164 solution comprises a classifier and transform engine for deployment of the MACsec Layer 2 secure communication protocol. Implemented in hardware, this Rambus solution can deliver full line-rate MACsec security from 100G to 800G, making it an ideal choice for 800 GbE and 800GBASE-R. Driven by the continued exponential growth in data traffic, 800 GbE is expected to be broadly deployed across hyperscale data centers, enterprises and carrier networks as well as in network-attached high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML).

Benefits of Rambus 800G MACsec Solution

Full line-rate MACsec security from 100G to 800G with any packet and transform mix

Multi-rate, multi-channel support with flexible bandwidth allocation

Complies with the IEEE 802.1ae MACsec standard and its successors

Additional classification and transformation options to support advanced use-cases and deployments

Supplied with widely-adopted driver development kit (DDK)

Supports secure data communications across data center, enterprise, carrier networks, network-attached HPC and AI/ML

