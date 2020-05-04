Arbe Launches Automotive Grade Imaging Radar Processor Chip

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (May 1, 2020)

Israeli startup Arbe, which has raised $55 million to date to develop a 4D imaging radar chipset, has today announced exclusively through EE Times that it has now launched its imaging radar processor chip as part of the chipset.

The company said this is the first automotive grade (AEC-Q100) dedicated imaging radar processing chip. The patented chip is capable of processing the raw data generated by 48 receiving channels and 48 transmitting channels, generating 30 frames per second, meeting automotive power constraints. This, it said, is higher than has ever been achieved on an automotive radar processing chip, while doing so in an “efficient and cost-effective manner”.

