Arbe Launches Automotive Grade Imaging Radar Processor Chip
By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (May 1, 2020)
Israeli startup Arbe, which has raised $55 million to date to develop a 4D imaging radar chipset, has today announced exclusively through EE Times that it has now launched its imaging radar processor chip as part of the chipset.
The company said this is the first automotive grade (AEC-Q100) dedicated imaging radar processing chip. The patented chip is capable of processing the raw data generated by 48 receiving channels and 48 transmitting channels, generating 30 frames per second, meeting automotive power constraints. This, it said, is higher than has ever been achieved on an automotive radar processing chip, while doing so in an “efficient and cost-effective manner”.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Arbe Robotics Selects Synopsys' IP to Enable its High-Resolution Imaging Radar to Achieve the Highest Automotive Safety Level for Autonomous Vehicles
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed by Arbe Robotics for Automotive Imaging Radar Chipset
- EnSilica's RADAR Imaging Co-processor addresses problem of automotive data overload to accelerate development of self-drive cars
- Calterah Semiconductor's Automotive Radar SoC Enters Mass Production Using Synopsys DesignWare ARC Processor IP
- Arbe Robotics Selects GLOBALFOUNDRIES for its High-Resolution Imaging Radar to Enable Safety for Autonomous Cars
Breaking News
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Tapes Out 802.11ax Transceiver for Wi-Fi 6
- Global Silicon Wafer Area Shipments Edge Up in First Quarter 2020 Despite COVID-19 Headwinds
- PLDA Announce Complete Support for CXL and Gen-Z protocols
- Dolphin Design unveils its innovative Energy Efficient Platforms, complete turnkey solutions for competitive SoC designs
- Is IPO in China Imagination's Only Possible Exit Path?
Most Popular
- VESA Releases Updated DisplayPort Alt Mode Spec to Bring DisplayPort 2.0 Performance to USB4 and New USB Type-C Devices
- SiFive Joins Open COVID Pledge to Fight Global Pandemic
- Imec Builds World's First Spiking Neural Network-Based Chip for Radar Signal Processing
- Arm offers silicon startups zero-cost access to the world's most widely used chip designs
- Multi-Constellation GNSS IP licensed to a US Semi-Conductor company for integration into a ultra-low power cellular IOT chip by T2M