GUC Monthly Sales Report - Apr 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 5, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Apr 2020 were NT$1,078 million, decreased 10.2% month-overmonth but increased 37.5% year-over-year. Net sales for January through Apr 2020 totaled NT$4,248 million, increased 27.0% compared to the same period in 2019.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2020 2019 MoM (%) YoY (%) Apr 1,077,824 784,097 -10.2% 37.5% Year to Date 4,247,691 3,345,392 N/A 27.0%

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

GUC Apr 2020 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 744,701 69 NRE 139,604 13 Others 193,519 18 Total 1,077,824 100

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





