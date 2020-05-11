TSMC Expected to Rebound in 2021 on AMD Gains

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (May 8, 2020)

TAIPEI — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is likely to see a strong rebound starting next year as fabless companies such as AMD grab market share from Intel, according to Wedbush Securities senior vice president Matt Bryson.

Fabless companies like AMD, Apple, HiSilicon, Nvidia and Qualcomm are the key TSMC customers that will increase orders on market share gains and high growth in end markets, Bryson said in an April 27 report provided to EE Times.

Click here to read more ...













